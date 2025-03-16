73-year-old grandmother mauled to death by pit bulls high on cocaine

A tragic incident in Ohio has left a family grieving after 73-year-old JoAnn Echelbarger was brutally mauled to death by two pit bulls that had ingested cocaine, reported the Mirror. The dogs, owned by Adam and Susan Withers, launched a savage attack on the elderly woman as she tended to her garden. The attack left her husband helpless due to his dementia and confinement to a wheelchair. The suit demaded ₹ 20 lakh in compensation.(Representational Image/Pexel)

According to pathology reports cited by The Columbus Dispatch and Express US, toxicology tests later confirmed that the dogs had cocaine in their systems at the time of the attack. The horrifying incident ended when police shot and killed the animals, though shockingly, one of the dogs attempted to resume its attack even after being wounded.

Following the attack, Adam and Susan Withers were convicted of involuntary manslaughter. The victim’s family has since filed a lawsuit against the Withers, the local dog warden, and the condominium complex where the couple lived.

The lawsuit claims that complaints had been raised about the dogs before the attack. Homeowners' association officials had previously ordered the dogs' removal, and a judge had also ruled that they be taken away. One of the pit bulls had already been labelled as dangerous after attacking another resident, Kimberlee Black, and killing her puppy in October 2023. However, despite legal intervention, the dogs remained in the complex and continued to pose a threat.

Warning

Weeks before Echelbarger’s tragic death, police had been called to the Withers' residence when the dogs were seen roaming freely. At that time, it was suspected that the pit bulls had consumed their owner’s cocaine, as mentioned in the lawsuit. Despite these concerns, authorities returned the animals to the Withers, and the local dog warden allegedly failed to take action.

Also read: Dog’s strange behaviour led to shocking diagnosis: 'Knew I had cancer before I did’

Echelbarger’s son, Bill Rogers, criticized the handling of the situation, calling the police response that day "reckless." Speaking to ABC6, he expressed his frustration: "I feel like they were gambling with a lot of people's lives that day. And she was the one who paid the price."

Echelbarger’s daughter, Earlene, shared her grief, saying, "She did not deserve this. She was tortured and she suffered. This is not what you expect your parent to go through. This is not what you expect to happen to anyone you love."

The family's attorney, Adam Scranton, revealed to PEOPLE that the conviction came after a brief trial, stating, "We thought the [jury] might split it—find him guilty but not her, or vice versa. We were a little shocked by the length of time the jurors were out and that they convicted them both of everything."

The lawsuit seeks more than $25,000 in compensatory damages, along with additional punitive damages to be determined during the trial. The sentencing date for Adam and Susan Withers has yet to be confirmed.

Also read: US Congressman trashes ‘multiculturalism,’ internet reminds him his wife is Indian