US Congressman trashes ‘multiculturalism,’ internet reminds him his wife is Indian

US Congressman Brandon Gill took to social media earlier this week to trash “multiculturalism,” only to have his critics remind him that he is married to an Indian-origin woman. “Multiculturalism will tear our country apart,” the American politician posted on X. This emphatic declaration was marred by the small, ironic fact that Gill is married to Danielle D’Souza, an Indian-origin woman and the daughter of conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza. US Congressman Brandon Gill with his wife Danielle and his parents-in-law

Congressman’s controversial post

US Congressman Brandon Gill sparked controversy on March 12 when he denounced multiculturalism, which is the coexistence of diverse cultural groups within a society.

While his post was flooded with comments saying “Multiculturalism built this nation,” some commenters also pointed out that Gill should be the last person to criticise multiculturalism, given that he is married into an Indian-origin family.

“This poser is literally married to an Indian,” shared one X user, alongside a picture of Congressman Brandon Gill with his Indian-origin wife and in-laws.

“Your Indian wife probably hates you,” another X user wrote.

One X user addressed his remarks directly to Danielle, asking: “Does your husband know you’re not white because he seems to be implying that only whites can live peaceably in America. Whoever told him he was a rising star must have been pulling his leg.”

Support from father-in-law

If Gill managed to offend millions with his stance, he found support from surprising quarters - his Indian-origin father-in-law, Dinesh D'Souza.

Dinesh D'Souza is an American right-wing commentator who was born in Mumbai. He is known for his support of US President Donald Trump. In 2014, D'Souzapleaded guilty to violating US campaign finance laws and was sentenced to 5 years of probation, including 8 months in a community confinement center. He was later pardoned by Trump in 2018.

D'Souza spoke up in his son-in-law’s defense, stating that he himself did not support multiculturalism.

“I’m the Indian in the photo, and I’ve written against multiculturalism and in defense of Western civilization for 30 years,” wrote the Indian-American commentator, author, and filmmaker.

“My daughter was born in Virginia, grew up in San Diego and met Brandon at Dartmouth. He is now the youngest GOP congressman and endorsed by Trump,” Dinesh D'Souza added.

Brandon Gill married Danielle D'Souza in 2017. The couple has a daughter named Marigold.