Indian-origin US Congressman says Trump's 2nd term would be challenging for Indian immigrants: Report

Raja Krishnamoorthi, Indian-origin US Congressman and Democrat, said in an interview with Times of India that Donald Trump's second term in the White House will be challenging for highly skilled Indians immigrants. Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi expressed concerns for immigrants in Trump's second term.

Krishnamoorthi, who won the Illinois' 8th congressional district for the fifth consecutive term, expressed concern over the problems for immigrants because he said that during Trump's first term as well, there were a lot of issues for people in general, and for those from India too.

"Unfortunately, Trump, in general, has kind of created an anti-immigration bias in this country (United States). Even for highly skilled, hardworking individuals from India who contribute greatly to America, his first Presidency presented major difficulties. I am concerned that it's going to continue to be a challenge now," Krishnamoorthi told ToI.

Krishnamoorthi, according to the US House website, serves as a Ranking Member of the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the US and the Chinese Communist Party, making him the first South Asian American in history to lead a Congressional Committee.

The Congressman is also a Vice-Chair of the Equality Caucus and Co-Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) Immigration Task Force.

Notably, the Democrat, raised in Illinois' Peoria, was himself born to immigrants.

Earlier in November, President-elect Trump had confirmed his plans to declare a national emergency on border security and use the US military to carry out mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

The 2024 US elections campaign saw immigration topping the list of key issues in America, with Trump promising to deport millions and stabilise the border with Mexico after record number of migrants crossed illegally during President Joe Biden's administration.

Trump's aide Vivek Ramaswamy, who will co-chair the Department of Government Efficiency, had also backed Trump's crackdown plan on illegal immigrants and said that the immigration system in the States is "broken".

Ramaswamy said that those who broke the law while entering the United States have no right to stay there and should leave.

Notably, amid the rising concerns over Trump's immigration plans, several US universities advised international students and staff to return to campus before the President-elect's inauguration in January 2025.

Reportedly, over 400,000 undocumented students are enrolled in America's higher education system.

Officials from Trump's incoming administration had hinted that vast holding facilities will be built for undocumented immigrants on the mass deportation list.