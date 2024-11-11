Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vivek Ramaswamy backs Trump on deportation, calls legal immigration ‘broken'

ByHT News Desk
Nov 11, 2024 08:25 AM IST

'Legal immigration system is broken in US', Vivek Ramaswamy supports Trump's mass deportation plans

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American aide to Donald Trump, backed the President-elect's mass deportation plan for illegal immigrants and said that the legal immigration system in the country is "broken", reported news agency PTI.

Vivek Ramaswamy supports Donald Trump's mass deportation plan(Getty Images via AFP)
Vivek Ramaswamy supports Donald Trump's mass deportation plan(Getty Images via AFP)

Ramaswamy said that those who broke the law while entering the United States have no right to stay there and should leave.

Also Read: Indian Americans in Trump admin: Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and others who could snag top spots in 2.0 cabinet

"Do we have a broken legal immigration system? Yes, we do. But I think the first step is going to be to restore the rule of law, to do it in a very pragmatic way,” he told ABC News in an interview.

“Those who have entered in the last couple of years, they haven't established roots in the country. Those who have committed a crime, should be out of this country. That is by the millions. That alone would be the largest mass deportation. Combine that with ending government aid for all illegals. You see self-deportations,” he said.

Also Read: 'Never tried to beat him': MTG seeks Trump cabinet position, lashes out at 'brand-new people' RFK and Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy appeared on multiple talks shows on Sunday talk shows to discuss the outcomes of the presidential elections. He also told ABC News that he is privy to “high impact” discussions on his future role in the administration and Congress in the Republican party.

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy defines why Trump won by ‘largest margin of any President in modern history’

Though he stood against Trump during the Republican primaries, Ramaswamy supported Trump saying, “I think he cares about uniting the country. I think that is Donald Trump's number one focus."

He added, "I do think we have to get back to a place after this election after that decisive victory, which I do think was a gift to the country, get back to a place where ordinary Americans who might have voted differently amongst their family members or their colleagues or their neighbours, to be able to get together at the dinner table and say, we're still Americans at the end of this, that's very much Donald Trump's headspace.”

He also stated that people across demographics such as Black and Hispanic voters had also chosen Trump, which proved that he wanted what was best for the country.

"A lot of people across the country, even those who have bought into some false narratives about Donald Trump, are going to be pleasantly surprised to find more money in their paychecks, prices coming down in the country, and a secure border. Those are things most Americans actually care about,” Ramaswamy said.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //