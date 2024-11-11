Vivek Ramaswamy backs Trump on deportation, calls legal immigration ‘broken'

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American aide to Donald Trump, backed the President-elect's mass deportation plan for illegal immigrants and said that the legal immigration system in the country is "broken", reported news agency PTI. Vivek Ramaswamy supports Donald Trump's mass deportation plan(Getty Images via AFP)

Ramaswamy said that those who broke the law while entering the United States have no right to stay there and should leave.

"Do we have a broken legal immigration system? Yes, we do. But I think the first step is going to be to restore the rule of law, to do it in a very pragmatic way,” he told ABC News in an interview.

“Those who have entered in the last couple of years, they haven't established roots in the country. Those who have committed a crime, should be out of this country. That is by the millions. That alone would be the largest mass deportation. Combine that with ending government aid for all illegals. You see self-deportations,” he said.

Ramaswamy appeared on multiple talks shows on Sunday talk shows to discuss the outcomes of the presidential elections. He also told ABC News that he is privy to “high impact” discussions on his future role in the administration and Congress in the Republican party.

Though he stood against Trump during the Republican primaries, Ramaswamy supported Trump saying, “I think he cares about uniting the country. I think that is Donald Trump's number one focus."

He added, "I do think we have to get back to a place after this election after that decisive victory, which I do think was a gift to the country, get back to a place where ordinary Americans who might have voted differently amongst their family members or their colleagues or their neighbours, to be able to get together at the dinner table and say, we're still Americans at the end of this, that's very much Donald Trump's headspace.”

He also stated that people across demographics such as Black and Hispanic voters had also chosen Trump, which proved that he wanted what was best for the country.

"A lot of people across the country, even those who have bought into some false narratives about Donald Trump, are going to be pleasantly surprised to find more money in their paychecks, prices coming down in the country, and a secure border. Those are things most Americans actually care about,” Ramaswamy said.