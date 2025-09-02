University of Kentucky cheerleader's chilling last post stuns netizens after her child's death; She wanted to be a…

A Kentucky college cheerleader stated that becoming a mother was one of her life's ambitions before disposing of her newborn baby's body in a closet, according to authorities. Laken Snelling, a University of Kentucky cheerleader, is in custody for hiding her newborn's body, contradicting her earlier desire to be a mother.(Laken Snelling/Instagram)

After being taken into custody on Saturday, 21-year-old Laken Snelling was accused of meddling with physical evidence, abusing a corpse, and hiding the birth of her child, Daily Mail reported.

Laken Snelling wanted to be a mom

However, only a few months prior, on June 25, Snelling had shared on TikTok that one of her life goals was to have a child. Some of her other aspirations included getting married and owning a property.

Following Snelling's arrest, people on social media have started commenting on her post.

Also Read: Eric Trump attempts sumo wrestling during Japan trip, engages in combat with legend Yokozuna: Watch viral video

Is abortion prohibited in Kentucky?

While abortion is prohibited in Kentucky, some people noted that there are locations in the state where unwanted babies are accepted.

The baby's cause of death is still unknown, and police have not provided additional information.

Lexington Police Department officers were summoned to a residence on the 400 block of Park Avenue on Wednesday morning after receiving a complaint of an unconscious baby, according to LEX 18.

The infant was declared dead at the site at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Did Laken Snelling make any confession?

According to police, Snelling “admitted to concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel.”

While the department's Special Victims Section is still looking into the case, Snelling has been taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Kentucky has implemented a near-total abortion ban since 2022, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

The prohibition only allows abortion if it prevents the pregnant woman's “serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ” or “substantial risk of death.”

Snelling is listed as a member of the “stunt team,” a competitive cheer squad on the University of Kentucky's athletics website.