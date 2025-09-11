Kristin Cabot's husband Andrew pleads with judge to seal divorce proceedings for children's ‘protection’

Kristin Cabot, the former Chief People Officer at Astronomer, and her estranged husband, Andrew, want their divorce proceedings sealed as soon as possible. This comes days after Andrew hoped for a “respectful closure to speculation” in an interaction with People magazine. Kristin is married to Andrew Cabot, the owner of Privateer Rum.(X/@candybarr2009)

Kristin Cabot and Andrew seek privacy

According to TMZ, Andrew, who filed a motion in a New Hampshire court in August, believes the seal is crucial to “provide their family and the children with as much protection and privacy as allowed by NH Law.”

In other words, both Cabot and Andrew wish to avoid as much media attention as possible following their divorce. According to the Daily Mail, Kristin Cabot filed for divorce from Andrew at a Portsmouth court in New Hampshire on August 13.

Andrew speaks about kiss-cam controversy

Andrew, 61, recently broke his silence on his estranged wife’s kiss-cam fiasco at the Coldplay concert. Through a spokeswoman, he told People magazine that he and his wife “were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert.”

The spokeswoman told the magazine that Andrew and Kristin’s decision to divorce was “already underway” before the latter was spotted with Andy Byron at the Coldplay concert.

“Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued,” the spokesperson added.

Kristin Cabot made headlines recently after she was spotted with Andy Byron, the former CEO of Astronomer, at a Coldplay concert.

According to People, Cabot’s estranged husband, Andrew, is the CEO of Privateer Rum. While they do not share biological children, the former has two kids from a previous marriage.

