Former Astronomer HR boss Kristin Cabot's husband has spoken out after his wife was caught cuddling up with her married boss during the Coldplay kiss cam controversy. Kristin Cabot's husband Andrew's spokesman told People, “Their decision to divorce was already under way prior to that evening.”

Kristin was spotted on the Jumbotron alongside Andy Bryon, the company's then CEO, during a Coldplay concert in Boston in July. The couple's affair was revealed when they jumped out of sight after they were captured on video in a moment that went viral online.

During the concert, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin reacted to the moment, saying: “Either they’re having an affair, or they are just very shy.”

Almost a month after the scandal, Kristin filed for divorce from Andrew Cabot, 61.

Speaking about their divorce, Andrew, the 61-year-old CEO of Privateer Rum, stated that their divorce was well underway before the kiss-cam incident gained national attention.

Andrew's spokesman told People, “Their decision to divorce was already under way prior to that evening.”

The representative emphasized that the couple had “privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert,” adding that “Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.”

It was Cabot's second divorce and Andrew's third. The pair didn't have any children together.

Andrew Cabot's ex-wife breaks silence

Julia Cabot, Andrew's ex-wife, also acknowledged that their marital relationship was already rocky, telling the Daily Mail: “I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating.”

Despite the fact that they were married and lived together, he claims “it has nothing to do with him,” she said, adding that “money is the only thing” that matters to him.

Following the controversy, Byron's wife reportedly deleted his last name from her Facebook page.

Bryon and Cabot left Astronomer after the incident.