Ex-Astronomer employees ‘laughing’ at Andy Byron's Coldplay concert scandal: Report

Andy Byron's week went from bad to worse, after he was caught on the Coldplay kiss cam, hugging the HR head of Astronomer – the company where he was serving as CEO. The fiasco, involving Kristin Cabot, eventually led to the both being placed on leave and investigated by the company, with Byron having already resigned from his post. Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief in a Coldplay kiss cam video(X and Linkedin)

Meanwhile, many of the ex-Astronomer staff seem to be revelling in Byron's very public downfall, New York Post reported.

What are Astronomer's ex-workers saying about Andy Byron

“The text groups and chains of former employees are like … everybody’s laughing their a** off and enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed,” an individual told the publication.

As per people NY Post spoke to, Byron was a ‘toxic’ boss, and many claimed that getting caught cheating was him getting his just deserts, the publication reported, citing a source who reported directly to the former CEO.

Reportedly, Byron had the reputation of being an aggressive executive obsessed with sales, and could be toxic to deal with.

Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot Coldplay scandal

Byron and Cabot were seen hugging when the kiss cam focused on the two. They were quick to disengage, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to remark that either the two were having an affair, or they were extremely shy.

Since then, plenty of details have emerged about both their personal lives. Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, has dropped her husband's last name from her social media profile, and is now reportedly living a low-profile life miles away, after being thrust into the spotlight due to Byron's actions.

As for Cabot, she reportedly divorced once, and is now married to Privateer Rum owner, Andrew. The Cabots are one of Boston's richest families, with generational wealth. Cabot reportedly has a child from her first marriage.