Andy Byron's ex-employee accuses him of scamming staffers, walking away with ‘millions’ at previous company

Andy Byron’s troubles are only getting worse. Days after resigning as Astronomer’s CEO, following the now-infamous Coldplay concert clip with HR head Kristin Cabot, he is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Case in point: an alleged former employee has come forward, alleging a pattern of manipulation and questionable business practices during Byron’s tenure. Andy Byron's former employee opened up about the ex-Astronomer CEO's nature post the Coldplay scandal.

The video of the man claiming to be Byron's former employee at a different company has since taken the internet by storm. As social media sleuths continue to examine the 50-year-old's personal life, fresh accusations are reframing the scandal as more than just a moment of bad judgment.

Alleged ex-employee accuses Andy Byron of derailing careers

In the viral video, an unidentified former employee of Andy Byron did not hold back while recounting his experience under his leadership in a now-viral TikTok video. “If you think his marriage is the only thing Andy Byron ran into the ground, I’ve got a funny story about karma for you,” he began, setting the tone for a candid and critical revelation. The clip, which was also shared on Reddit (watch below), has since sparked widespread attention, adding fuel to the already growing fire surrounding the former Astronomer CEO.

According to the alleged ex-employee, Byron, then the chief revenue officer at a different software firm, sold a vision that never quite matched reality. “He told us we were building the next big thing in tech,” he said. “He made it sound like we were all getting in on something huge, a no-brainer opportunity. A lot of us joined based on what he said. Some even invested their savings into company stock,” he added.

In a nutshell, the video showcases the ex-employee claiming Byron sold a dream, one that never delivered. “He walked away with millions while the rest of us lost tens of thousands,” the man said, describing how Byron hyped up long-term success to lure in both staff and investors before the company crashed and was sold for far less than promised.

Note: HT.com could not independently verify these claims

Andy Byron's alleged ex-employee on Coldplay viral clip

Not only this, the former employee also referenced the Coldplay concert clip, calling it a glimpse into Byron’s persuasive nature. “The same way he convinced his own Chief People Officer to go to that concert with him, that’s how convincing he was with all of us. He knew how to sell a story.” The video concluded with a biting sign-off: “Sometimes that Karma is called Chris Martin of Coldplay. Viva la vida.”

Just hours after Astronomer confirmed Andy Byron’s suspension, the company announced his official resignation. With mounting backlash and fresh voices emerging, the storm is far from over, it seems.

