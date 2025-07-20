‘Even Jin knows’: BTS' Seokjin hilariously recreates Coldplay cheating scandal on stage

BTS's Kim Seok-jin just proved that even while on his much-anticipated RunSeokjin Ep. Tour, he’s still very much plugged into the ARMY's current obsessions. During his solo concert in Anaheim, Jin had the crowd in stitches when he unexpectedly referenced the now-infamous cheating moment at the Coldplay concert that’s been dominating social media timelines. What started as an innocent game of charades turned into a viral crossover that fans weren’t ready for. BTS' Seokjin

Jin meets Coldplay kiss-cam drama

In a break between performances, Jin invited fans to play a quick game of charades. When the word Coldplay flashed on the screen, the crowd couldn’t resist erupting into reenactments of the recent scandal through a now-viral clip from a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, where a couple caught on kiss-cam sparked massive cheating rumours online.

At first, Jin looked confused as fans gestured toward each other and mimicked the “hug and duck” move seen in the video. But once he caught the reference, he burst into laughter and played along, cheekily asking, “Is it my bro?” — a nod to Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, with whom Jin shares a famously close friendship ever since their collaborative performance in South Korea this April.

He then mimicked the awkward hug himself, sending ARMYs into a frenzy. “The ARMY who made this action for him to mimic OMG do u think he knows or is just repeating their actions HAHAHA,” one fan commented online. Another wrote, “What a legacy to leave … that CEO … biggest boyband in the world knows you are a cheater.. feel sorry for the families of such people …” And of course, the internet lost it with reactions like, “WHO SHOWED IT TO HIM COSMCLWNCKSKXKKWJD.”

What happened at the Coldplay concert?

For those who somehow missed the chaos: at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts this week, the drama unfolded when the jumbotron zoomed in on a couple in the crowd. Initially embracing each other, the two quickly recoiled and ducked their faces once they noticed the camera.

Chris Martin, unaware of what was happening, casually joked from the stage: “Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.” The comment didn’t age well. Internet sleuths soon discovered the duo — Andy Byron, CEO of software company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s head of HR — were both married… just not to each other. While neither Byron nor Cabot has issued a statement, the ducking, covering of faces, and nervous body language have led many to draw their own conclusions.

For ARMYs, seeing Jin reference the scandal in real time was peak fan service. It proved once again that the BTS members are not just global superstars, but also hilariously in tune with the internet’s weirdest and wildest moments. One fan summed it up best: “Why is he like this?” But honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.