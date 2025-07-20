Privateer Rum: The Massachusetts distillery run by Kristin Cabot's husband, CEO Andrew Cabot

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR Chief Kristin Cabot were caught on a kiss cam in a romantic embrace during a Coldplay concert in Boston earlier this week. The moment quickly went viral on social media, fueling speculation of an affair. Kristin Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot.(Facebook/ Kristin Cabot and X)

Following the public incident, both Byron and Cabot were placed on leave. Byron has since resigned from his role as CEO.

As the story gained traction, more details about the pair's personal lives have come to light. Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan, who reportedly works in the education sector. The couple shares two children.

Kristin Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, the CEO and COO of Massachusetts-based distillery Privateer Rum, a company he launched in 2011.

What Is Privateer Rum?

Privateer Rum is based in Ipswich, Massachusetts, and offers guided tours of its distillery. According to the company’s official website:

"Our founder’s ancestor, the original Andrew Cabot (1750-1791), was a merchant, rum distiller and successful American privateer during the American Revolution. His fleet totaled more than twenty-five ships including the True American, for which our rum is named. We carry on this spirit of New England independence and gritty determination by dedicating ourselves to making only the finest rums possible through our uncompromising adherence to the use of best ingredients and best practices.”

Kristin Cabot holds a position as an advisory board member at Privateer Rum, according to her now-deleted LinkedIn profile. She reportedly joined the board in September 2020.

Recent Real Estate Purchase

According to a report by the New York Post, Kristin and Andrew Cabot purchased a two-story, four-bedroom New England-style home in Rye for $2.2 million in February. The property is located just minutes from the Atlantic coastline.

Kristin was previously married to Kenneth Thornby. They got divorced in 2022.