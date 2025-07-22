Doesn't matter who you're mingling with: Watch Oasis take a dig at Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot Coldplay kiss cam fiasco

Coldplay's Boston concert kiss cam captured Andy Byron, who used to be Astronomer CEO, cozying up with Kristin Cabot, the company's HR head. The two quickly disengaged when they realized they were on screen, but it sparked affair rumours. The rub is that both of them are married to other people. CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer caught on kiss cam moment during Coldplay concert(@Sober_lifestyl, @BuzzingPop/ X)

What began as a viral moment, quickly escalated, with Astronomer placing both Byron and Cabot on leave, and launching an investigation. Byron, meanwhile, has stepped down from the CEO's position as well.

Amid this, the Manchester-based band Oasis, decided to take a dig at Coldplay's kiss cam.

What Oasis said about Coldplay's kiss cam

While performing at Heaton Park, Liam Gallagher remarked,"Do we have any love birds in the house?," adding, “Don’t worry, we won’t have none of that Coldplay snidey f–ing camera s–t here.”

“Doesn’t matter to us who you’re f–ing, mingling with, tingling with, fingering with… It’s none of our f–ing business. This one’s for the love birds anyway,” Liam continued, as the audience cheered him on.

Coldplay never meant to cause any trouble

Coldplay's Chris Martin also addressed the Boston concert debacle in their following show in Wisconsin. “We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd,” he said, adding, “How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”

Then grinning, the frontman continued, “So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

Oasis, notably, are on their Live '25 reunion tour. After the UK leg, which ends in Edinburgh, Scotland, the band will head to Dublin in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Pete DeJoy issued a public statement for the first time since he took over as interim CEO. Acknowledging that Astronomer was now almost a household name due to the event at the concert, he said that the situation had been somewhat ‘surreal’ for people working there, but promised the company would go ahead with its goals.