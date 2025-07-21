Kristin Cabot divorced? What to know about Astronomer HR head's previous marriage

Astronomer HR head Kristin Cabot found herself in the midst of scrutiny after she was seen in an intimate position with the company's then-CEO Andy Byron at the Coldplay Boston concert. The couple's quick separation when the kiss cam turned on them sparked affair rumors. Kristin Cabot's marriage details were revealed a day after the Coldplay 'kiss cam' fiasco broke out(X)

Following this, Astronomer put both Cabot and Byron on leave, pending an investigation, and the latter has resigned from his post as CEO.

Notably, both Cabot and Byron are married to other people. Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan, who dropped Byron from her social media names, and also deactivated her account, before seemingly popping back online.

Cabot, meanwhile, is married to Andrew Cabot, the owner of Privateer Rum, and part of one of Boston's most elite families. However, this is not Kristin Cabot's first marriage.

Kristin Cabot's past relationship and divorce

When the news of Byron and Cabot first went viral, there were reports that she was married to Kenneth C Thornby. However, these were unverified, and turned out to be somewhat untrue.

While Kristin was at one time married to Thornby, the couple divorced in 2022. The two had filed for divorce in 2018, the New York Post reported, citing Massachusetts court records.

The two reportedly share at least one child. Thornby has reportedly been ordered to pay child support.

Kristin Cabot's current relationship

Kristin is now reportedly married to Andrew, who comes from one of Boston's wealthiest families. The two recently bought a new house together, costing upwards of $2 million.

Andy Byron relationship and divorce

While there is no official confirmation of whether the statement about Byron, from what appears to be his wife's profile, is true or not, Megan dropped his last name from her social media, which indicates a rift at the very least.

If the saga does end in divorce, Byron might end up paying as much as Jeff Bezos did when his marriage ended.