Kristin Cabot files for divorce: Andrew Cabot’s net worth and ex-wife’s settlement revealed

Kristin Cabot, the former HR head of Astronomer and the woman who was squarely caught up in the ColdplayGate scandal, has filed for divorce from husband Andrew Cabot, the Daily Mail reported. Kristin Cabot's marriage details were revealed a day after the Coldplay 'kiss cam' fiasco broke out(X)

Kristin was seen on the kiss cam cozying up with then-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron – and the two quickly broke off their embrace when they realized they were on camera. The band's lead singer, Chris Martin, had said at the time the two were either very shy or they were cheating. It turned out that Byron and Cabot were both married to other people, and Kristin's husband happened to come from one of the wealthiest families in Boston.

The 52-year-old filing for divorce is just ‘karma’, those close to Andrew Cabot have told Daily Mail. Reportedly, the couple's relationship had already been on the rocks. “I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating,” ex-wife Julia told the publication.

Julia, a 63-year-old yoga teacher, said that her ex-spouse wasn't exactly ‘husband material’ and added that neither did Kristin seem like ‘wife material’. She further claimed that all Andrew cared about was money, and was probably more ‘embarrassed’ than ‘hurt’ by Kristin's actions.

Cabot filed papers to dissolve the marriage at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Aug. 13, as per the Mail.

Julia had a messy divorce

How Kristin and Andrew's divorce will shake out remains to be seen, but if Julia's is anything to go by, then the former HR head could be in for a long-drawn case.

Julia's marriage termination to Andrew lasted two years, and she ultimately walked away with $1 million, a $1.9 million home and a Jaguar.

In Kristin's case, what settlement is reached remains to be seen. However, some sources have contradicted that narrative of their relationship being on the rocks beforehand. “The family is now saying they have been having marriage troubles for several months and were discussing separating, which I find interesting since, as of a month ago, they were saying how in love they are,” they told Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Julia has warned that he's not a ‘nice person’.

Andrew Cabot net worth

While Kristin's divorce settlement is some ways off, Julia managed to walk away with a fair amount, which sheds some light on Cabot's wealth. The owner of Privateer Rum comes from one of the oldest and wealthiest families in Boston, whose worth is estimated to be $15.4 billion in 2025, as per New York Post.

Andrew and Kristin had bought a $2.2 million house on the Hampshire coast earlier in 2025.