Ex-Astronomer HR Kristin was separated from husband weeks before Coldplay kiss cam moment

Kristin Cabot had separated from her husband Andrew weeks before the July Coldplay concert where she was seen in the arms of her boss, the then-Astronomer chief executive officer (CEO) Andy Byron. Kristin was working as Astronomer's chief people officer when the incident happened.

Reports of Kristin Cabot filing for divorce from her 61-year-old husband – CEO of Privateer Rum – had surfaced recently.

A spokeswoman for Andrew said he and Kristin "were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert," according to people.com.

Kristin Cabot and Andy Bryon hit headlines in July this year after both were caught in the “kiss cam” at Coldplay concert in each other's arms. Them embarrassingly moving away from each other is what instantly made the video viral.

“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening... Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued,” people.com quoted a spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman said no further public comment will be made.

In the kiss cam video, their reaction for followed by Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin joking that “either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

While neither Kristin nor Byron publicly addressed the nature of their relationship, both left Astronomer after the incident. According to NBC News, Kristin filed for divorce, in New Hampshire, in August.

In a press release in November that announced Kristin's initial hiring at Astronomer, Byron was quoted as saying her “exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory. She is a proven leader.”