What Charlie Kirk said about Coldplay kiss cam scandal, 'I'm glad that they are being…'

Days before his death, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk shared an Instagram video to tell his followers what he thought about the Coldplay kiss cam scandal. Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on camera cuddling with his company’s chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, during Coldplay's performance in Boston in July. What Charlie Kirk said about Coldplay kiss cam scandal (REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo, X)

‘I'm glad that they are being shamed’

“My take on the Coldplay concert video,” Kirk captioned the video, in which he shared the viral clip before addressing it himself.

“Okay, everybody, you've probably seen this viral video of Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, having an affair with his HR chief, Kristin Cabot,” Kirk said. “First of all, I'm glad that they are being shamed. They deserve it. Adultery should not be trivialized, and adultery should not be made fun of. But here's my question for you.”

Read More | Lance Twiggs: 5 things we know about Tyler Robinson’s roommate so far

“Do you notice how their behavior changed as soon as they turned on camera?” Kirk went on to ask. “They knew what they were doing was wrong. How many of you in your life are doing something wrong, something secret, something private, that as soon as you would be put on camera, your behavior would change? That's the difference between a Christian and non-Christian.”

Read More | Tulsi Gabbard holds back tears as she honors Charlie Kirk, ‘The time that we have in this world is temporary’ | Video

Kirk added that we should always act and behave as if somebody is watching because “God is always watching. “By the way, I would rather be caught at a WNBA game than going to a Coldplay concert with my wife. But if my wife and I were to show up on a Jumbotron at Coldplay, it'd be fun. Make sure you live a life that because God is always watching. And by the way, please continue to mock Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot,” he added.

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU). Robinson is being held without bail in a Utah jail on preliminary charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.