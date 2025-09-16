‘A moving night’: Charlie Kirk honored by huge crowd at Arizona State University, video surfaces | Watch

Days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Turning Point USA has shared a video of how members of TPUSA Students, and supporters, gathered together to honor the founder at Arizona State University. A huge crowd of supporters can be seen in the video, gathering together to remember Kirk. A person speaks onstage during a vigil in memory of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at Desert Financial Arena on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, on September 15, 2025 (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU). Robinson is being held without bail in a Utah jail on preliminary charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

The video

Turning Point USA captioned the clip, “A moving night at Arizona State University as @TPUSAStudents and supporters gather to honor the life of Charlie Kirk”.

Supporters honored Kirk in the comment section, with one user saying, “That is a beautiful contrast to many of the other posts I'm seeing. We support you Turning Point USA.” “So comforting to see Charlie’s work continuing!” wrote one user, while another said, “As a Sun Devil now living on the East Coast, I’m so happy to see that turnout! I’m glad the university capitulated and allowed the event after all.” “This fills my heart with joy,” commented one user.

“What an awesome tribute to a life well-lived. We miss you, Charlie,” one user wrote. Another said, “Been crying and getting really emotional every now and then, thinking about what a hero Charlie is to our generation. As a student, I can say he made such an impact on so many of us, not only by saving us, but also through everything he contributed in protecting this country and our generation. It’s just too painful to accept that he is no longer here. We will never forget you, Charlie, you will always hold a very special place in our hearts.” “The attendance is better than most of their sporting events,” wrote a user, while another said, “A meaningful gathering. Moments like these remind us of the weight of legacy”.