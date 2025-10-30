Halloween 2025 costume ideas: 10 easy DIY outfits for this spooky season

Halloween is right around the corner, and it is the one day of the year you can dress as anything you want in public. From creepy-looking dolls to celestial bodies, here are some low-budget options for last-minute dress-up, which will not only save your events but also turn heads. Halloween 2025 outfit guide: 10 easy DIY costumes that will still turn heads this spooky season(REUTERS)

Witches

Long-haired wigs, capes, and a hat are enough for you to look like a witch. The costume, including a black and golden dress with prints and loud makeup, will not only let the people slip right into the Halloween spirit but also make them look spooky and chic. Witches are a thing during the festive season, so with the right dresses, you can stun the audience.

Scarecrow

A simple DIY is all that is required. To dress up like a scarecrow, you would require a white shirt, black shorts, some face paint, and straws. It is a unique concept, and you can stand out in the costume that is low-budget and classy. To add on to the look, cowboy boots would go well with the overall ensemble.

Grim Reaper

One of the evergreen characters of Halloween is the Grim Reaper. To look as one, you simply require a black cloak, a hoodie, a long dress, some cardboard, and some silver foil. While the efforts are minimal, the person fits right into the Halloween celebrations while also looking a little spooky.

Sun, Moon and Stars

If you plan to show up at a party alone or with a group, the theme of heavenly bodies fits well for Halloween. Being a sun, moon, or even stars is easy and doable with a handful of resources. To pull off such a classy look, one might require some shimmery outfits, face paints, and cute little headbands.

Tourist

One of the easiest costumes to pull off on Halloween is that of a tourist. All that is required is a Hawaiian shirt, cargo pants, and hat, and sunglasses. Some accents in the dialect would also do wonders at the events. Do not forget to carry a camera to capture the special moments and post them on social media later.

Bunny

If you are someone who would prioritize comfort over fashion, the Bunny costume is a great option. While the outfit is not expensive, it will make one look adorable. If you wish to choose something out of your wardrobe itself, a monochromatic onesie could do wonders.

Fortune Teller

Heavy makeup, chunky jewelry, and loose clothing can surely make one look like a fortune teller. To add an element of mystery to the look, carry a glass ball or tarot cards. Scarves and bandanas on the head could also look classy if that is something you would want to go with.

Creepy dolls

To leave the party visitors horrified, dressing up like a creepy doll could meet your motive. Some cracked skin makeup, blushy cheeks with loud eye makeup, and two ponytails are enough for the transformation of a person into a doll that scares the people around.

Also read: Coldplay’s viral kiss cam moment turns into hilarious Halloween display. See pic

Mummy

Mummy is all about bandages. Hence, the quickest and cheapest look to carry all night at the Halloween party is that of a mummy. Rolls of bandages should be rolled all over the body, with some makeup and fake blood. Hence, not only will the costume be comfortable, but it will also look horrific.

FAQs:

Q1. When is Halloween celebrated?

Halloween is celebrated on October 31.

Q2. What do people dress up like on Halloween?

People often dress up like ghosts and creepy characters.

Is Halloween a holiday?

Yes. Halloween is observed as a holiday, but not a federal holiday.