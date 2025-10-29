Popular candy bars recalled ahead of Halloween over life-threatening allergy risk

Just days before Halloween, Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory has recalled two of its popular candy bars after discovering a labeling mistake that could put people with nut allergies at serious risk. Zingerman’s recalled two candy bars ahead of Halloween over a potentially life-threatening mix-up(Representative image/Pixabay)

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall involves just one batch - Lot #174250 - but it includes both Peanut Butter Crush Bars and Cashew Cow Bars, which were sold through stores in Michigan and New York. In total, only 234 bars are affected, the company confirmed - 156 of the Peanut Butter Crush and 78 of the Cashew Cow.

Why did FDA issue a recall on Zingerman's candy bars?

The company - on October 27 - said the issue began when two bars were mixed up on the production line, causing the wrong labels to be printed and attached. Some bars contained peanuts, others cashews, but the packaging did not say so clearly.

Zingerman’s said the labeling error was the result of a short-term breakdown in its production process. “While our range of Candy Bars is one of our most popular products, the number of bars affected was a tiny fraction of our output,” a spokesperson told The Independent. “We contacted all wholesale customers and pulled the affected bars from sale.”

While no allergic reactions have been reported, Zingerman’s says people with peanut or cashew allergies should be cautious. The company has since urged customers to avoid eating any of the recalled candy bars as nut allergies can be severe and even life-threatening, The Hill reported.

How customers can identify and return the products

The Peanut Butter Crush Bars come in yellow and purple boxes, while the Cashew Cow Bars are light blue and yellow. Both are 2-ounce bars with the same lot number printed on the back.

Anyone who bought the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of them safely, the company said in its statement. Consumers with questions can contact Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory at 877-632-9264.

Zingerman's says production has resumed after the issue was fixed, but the recall serves as a timely reminder - especially before Halloween - to double-check candy labels before handing them out to trick-or-treaters.

FAQs:

Which candy bars did Zingerman’s recall?

The recall covers Peanut Butter Crush Bars and Cashew Cow Bars from Lot #174250.

Where were the recalled candy bars sold?

They were distributed to retail stores in Michigan and New York.

Why were the candy bars recalled?

The bars were packaged with incorrect labels, failing to list peanuts or cashews.

What should customers do if they bought them?

Do not eat them. Discard the bars or return them to the store for a refund.