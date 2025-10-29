Kanye West, Bianca Censori planning ‘revenge play’ on Kim Kardashian: Report

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are preparing to launch new fashion and beauty brands to give Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS and SKKN a run for their money, reports Radar Online. A source close to the rapper and Censori confirmed that they are planning to build and introduce a "mirror image" of Kim’s business model. Kanye West and Bianca Censori planning to 'outdo' Kim Kardashian with copycat fashion and beauty launches (REUTERS)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori plan to ‘outdo’ Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is plotting a “revenge play” on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, a source close to the rapper told the outlet, adding, “This goes way beyond fashion. He's determined to outdo Kim on every front.”

They said Kanye is deliberating crafting Bianca Censori’s upcoming brand to mirror Kim’s. “It's designed to compete directly with everything Kim has created,” the source added.

Meanwhile, another industry insider claimed that Bianca's recent lingerie photos were also heavily inspired by the initial branding for Kim’s SKIMS. “That's entirely intentional,” the source said, adding that it is the rapper's “latest move to grab attention and assert control.”

Bianca Censori, who is in favor of Kanye West’s plan, thinks the move will also give “her shot at real fame.”

Kim’s reaction to Kanye’s “revenge play”

An insider told The Mirror US that Kim Kardashian, who is aware of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s plans, currently feels "uneasy" because she knows “Kanye can be unpredictable.”

The mother of four is also “furious” that her ex-husband is trying to make Bianca “ the next superstar.” “Kim feels like he's taking everything she worked for and weaponizing it against her,” the source added.

As of now, the Kardashians star is busy holding emergency strategy meetings to counter Kanye and Bianca’s blows.

FAQs:

What are the brands that Kim Kardashian owns?

Kim Kardashian owns the brands SKIMS and SKKN.

When did Kanye West and Bianca Censori get married?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot on December 20, 2022.

When was Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce finalized?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was finalized on November 29, 2022.

How many Grammy awards does Kanye West have?

Kanye West has 21 Grammy awards.