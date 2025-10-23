Kim Kardashian reveals brain condition diagnosis in The Kardashians season 7 premiere

Kim Kardashian revealed that doctors discovered a ‘little’ aneurysm during a routine MRI, a health scare she believes was triggered by the stress of her turbulent divorce from Kanye West, as reported by the Daily Mail. The 45-year-old SKIMS founder opened up about the shocking diagnosis during a candid conversation with her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian shared that she has a 'little' aneurysm discovered during an MRI, which she attributes to stress from her divorce. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian gets teary-eyed upon learning her aneurysm diagnosis

In a clip, Kim was filmed inside a medical center as she underwent an MRI scan, with monitors showing detailed images of her brain. The mother-of-four revealed that doctors told her the condition was likely caused by “stress”. Moments later, a tearful Kim was seen speaking on the phone as she asked, “Why the f*** is this happening?," as reported by the Daily Mail.

Another clip captured her stepping out of the MRI machine as she opened up about the emotional strain of her divorce from West, with whom she shares four children. The episode aired as the reality star made headlines in London, where she celebrated her 45th birthday surrounded by an A-list crowd.

Kim has been vocal about previous health struggles as well. She previously revealed her battle with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. In 2015, she opened up about suffering from placenta accreta, a dangerous pregnancy complication she faced while giving birth to her children, North and Saint, as per the Daily Mail.

What is a brain aneurysm?

An aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in the wall of a blood vessel. A ruptured aneurysm could result in internal bleeding, which can be life-threatening. However, if the aneurysm is small and has not ruptured, its treatment typically involves monitoring it during regular check-ups.

According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, approximately 6.8 million people, or 1 in 50 people, in the United States suffer from an unruptured aneurysm. Each year, around 30,000 people experience a ruptured brain aneurysm, leading to nearly 500,000 deaths worldwide, wth about half of the victims under the age of 50. Women are more prone to developing a brain aneurysm than men. A majority of aneurysms don't rupture, and for many people, an unruptured aneurysm remains symptom-free, according to Mayo Clinic.