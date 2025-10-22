Kim Kardashian turns 45: Inside her Paris birthday bash with All's Fair costars

Kim Kardashian turned 45 on Tuesday, October 21 and celebrated her birthday the way only she can. According to People magazine, the reality star and entrepreneur spent her 45th birthday in Paris, promoting Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama All’s Fair and then capping off the day with an over-the-top celebration that looked straight out of a movie. Kim Kardashian poses at the premiere of "All's Fair" TV series in Paris on October 21.(AFP)

After attending the series’ premiere with her co-stars Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor, Kim hit Crazy Horse Paris for an after-party that oozed glitz and champagne energy.

Also, Kris Jenner was present at the occasion.

Paris party and the world’s biggest croissant

Back at her hotel, Kim gave fans a peek at her birthday surprises on Instagram. First up, a “Happy Birthday Kim” cake from her All’s Fair crew, covered in raspberries and tiny pink hearts. But the real showstopper was something else entirely: a massive croissant so big she thought it was a cake.

“Wait, this is the biggest croissant I’ve ever seen in my life. I thought it was cake! Wow, it smells so good, and it’s still hot,” she laughed off-camera.

Her Instagram Stories also showed piles of flowers - bright bouquets from friends and, more sweetly, from her children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. “Flowers from my kids with cute handwritten notes from them,” she wrote, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

Couture, cameras, and the Crazy Horse moment

For the after-party, People noted that Kim wore a jaw-dropping piece: Look 28 from Givenchy by Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 1997 haute couture collection, “Search for the Golden Fleece.”

The metallic gold corset and tulle skirt gave her a beautiful silhouette, matched with gold heels and a sleek bun.

Earlier that night, at the All’s Fair premiere, she went full Old Hollywood in a powder-blue vintage Dior gown from John Galliano’s 2000 collection, Vogue reported.

Designer Amina Muaddi shared clips of Kim’s cast serenading her to Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday,” with a tower of cakes as the centerpiece. Kim looked genuinely touched.

More on Hulu show All's Fair

All’s Fair follows a fierce team of female divorce attorneys who break away from a male-run firm to launch their own powerhouse practice. The series, packed with star talent and Ryan Murphy’s signature drama, hits Hulu on November 4.

At 45, Kim Kardashian seems to be doing it all - business, TV, motherhood - and now, leading her own legal drama. Paris just made the moment sparkle a little brighter.

FAQs:

Where did Kim Kardashian celebrate her 45th birthday?

She celebrated in Paris while promoting her new Hulu show All’s Fair.

Who attended Kim’s birthday party?

Her mom, Kris Jenner, and All’s Fair castmates joined her at Crazy Horse Paris.

What did Kim Kardashian wear?

She wore a vintage gold Givenchy couture gown by Alexander McQueen.