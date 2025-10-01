Justin Baldoni shares life update amid ongoing legal drama with Blake Lively: ‘I’m actually doing…'

Justin Baldoni shared a life update amid the ongoing legal drama with his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively. The actor spoke to TMZ on Monday (September 29), where he reflected on his mindset and positive attitude while in the middle of the court battle with the actress. The Five Feet Apart filmmaker, who stepped out of the Los Angeles airport, was peppered with some questions by the reporter from the media portal. Justin Baldoni gives update on his life amid legal drama with Blake Lively(REUTERS)

Justin Baldoni says he is ‘very positive’

While speaking of his state of mind amid the ongoing legalities with the Another Simple Favor actress, Justin Baldoni revealed to TMZ, “I’m actually doing wonderful.” He further added that he is “very grateful,” “very positive,” and feeling “a lot of love.”

The reporter went on to point out that the actor seems “to be taking the high road,” in his rift with the mother of four, to which Baldoni quipped, “That’s what we always try to do.”

Meanwhile, the actor-director’s statements came weeks after getting Alexandra Shapiro on board. The latter has served as a criminal defense attorney to the music mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

According to the documents obtained by US Weekly, Shapiro mentioned her joining as counsel to the court on September 15.

What is the Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively case about?

As for the ongoing drama between the It Ends With Us co-stars, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively locked horns in the legal battlefield after the actress accused the former of sexual harassment on the sets of the movie. She also pressed charges against the 41-year-old for running a smear campaign against her.

Weeks later, Baldoni also filed a lawsuit against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on the grounds of defamation and extortion. However, the Jane the Virgin actor’s lawsuit against the couple was dismissed in June.

At the time, Lively’s spokesperson in their statement mentioned, “We are very pleased with the outcome of her deposition and now look forward to deposing Justin Baldoni and each of the codefendants in short order.”

They further revealed to US Weekly, “Deposition testimony is confidential for good reason—it’s evidence in a legal proceeding and is subject to objections and evidentiary rules. Juries aren’t just handed deposition transcripts to read at home, and instead they listen to testimony that is presented at trial under a judge’s supervision.”

The legal battle has been ongoing since December last year, and the case is headed for trial in May 2026.

FAQs

Q1. Since when has the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni been going on?

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal battle has been ongoing since December 2024.

Q2. Is It Ends With Us an adaptation?

Yes. It Ends With Us is adapted from Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name.

Q3. When will the Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively case trials begin?

The Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively case will head for trials in May 2026.