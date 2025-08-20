It Ends With Us actor Isabela Ferrer comes out with harassment claims against Justin Baldoni; everything to know

Just when you thought the It Ends With Us drama between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively had finally died down, the saga has taken yet another messy turn. What started as an ugly behind-the-scenes feud is now back in the headlines, thanks to actress Isabela Ferrer stepping forward with her own claims against Baldoni. Blake Lively, Isabela Ferrer and Justin Baldoni

According to Variety, Ferrer’s lawyer alleged on Sunday that Baldoni is “harassing” her and trying to use his financial influence to dictate how she responds to Blake Lively’s subpoena. The 24-year-old, however, reportedly wants nothing more than to stay out of the Baldoni-Lively legal firestorm.

For context: Blake Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment, claiming he retaliated against her after she spoke out, launching a hidden campaign to ruin her reputation. Lively’s lawsuit even accuses Baldoni of sneaking in a controversial scene where Young Lily loses her virginity — and then making the young actors uncomfortable by allegedly remarking, “I know I’m not supposed to say this, but that was hot.”

As expected, Baldoni’s camp has pushed back hard. His lawyers released text messages from Ferrer where she once described him as a “great director” and “wonderful to work with.” Their argument? That Ferrer only began distancing herself when Baldoni’s feud with Lively exploded during the movie’s promotion.

But Ferrer’s involvement escalated earlier this year when Lively’s lawyers subpoenaed her in February, seeking communications related to the case. That forced Ferrer to lawyer up — and ask Baldoni’s team, as her employer, to cover the costs. Instead of cutting a check, Ferrer’s lawyer Sanford Michelman says Baldoni tried to make the financial guarantee conditional on influencing her legal strategy.

It didn’t stop there. Michelman claims Baldoni’s team even cited a “fake case” (which he believes was generated by AI) as justification for why producers deserved to influence her strategy in the case. He also accused them of twisting facts about Ferrer’s role in the legal mess. Furthermore, while negotiations were ongoing, Baldoni’s team apparently asked Michelman if he’d accept a subpoena on behalf of Ferrer. He refused. Still, Baldoni’s lawyers continue to push for Ferrer to produce documents and messages. Now, in her own filing, Ferrer is asking the court to “deny the Motion in its entirety and impose appropriate sanctions against Baldoni,” per Variety (ANI).

From Blake vs. Justin to Ferrer vs. Justin, it’s clear that what was once just a film adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel has turned into a real-life drama of its own — and this one shows no signs of ending any time soon.