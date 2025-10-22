Bill Gates to appear in Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2; actor calls it ‘historic moment’

Actor-politician Smriti Irani made her comeback to the small screen with the reboot of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi earlier this year. The show has gained popularity among viewers in the last few months. The makers have now teased the appearance of a special guest in an upcoming episode of the show with a promo. The special guest will be none other than Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates! Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is all set to appear briefly on the popular Television show.

Bill Gates in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

In the teaser shared by Balaji Telefilms Limited on their Instagram account, Smriti aka Tulsi opened her laptop to get on a video call and said, “Jai Shree Krishna, bahut accha laga yeh jaanke ke aap seedha America se mere parivaar se judd rahe hai. Aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hai (We are grateful that you are connecting with us and our family directly from America. We are waiting for you)."

The guest's face was not revealed in the teaser. Smriti then teased that the special guest will be revealed very soon. The caption added that the special guest will appear in the episodes on Thursday and Friday.

More details

Meanwhile, Smriti, who is a former Minister for Women and Child Development, confirmed the same in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “This is a historic moment in Indian entertainment,” she said.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the series brings back the beloved lead pair — Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir — along with a new generation of characters played by Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi.

Unlike the original, which ran for 1833 episodes over eight years, the reboot has been designed as a limited series of 150 episodes. The show premiered on 29 July 2025 on Star Plus and is also available digitally on JioHotstar.