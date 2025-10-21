Did Kim Kardashian get more plastic surgery? Her full face mask look sparks internet speculation

Kim Kardashian's look at the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles has gone viral on social media. Kim wore a nude-colored mask that covered her entire face and hair, prompting many on social media to wonder whether she is hiding another plastic surgery. Kim also shared pictures of her look on her Instagram account, detailing the layered crystal-embellished choker necklace that was part of her look. Kim Kardashian at the annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

Kim's full face mask look

Kim's mask left many on the internet baffled, with many commenting on whether she hid her face because she did not want to reveal her face after getting plastic surgery. One user commented on her Instagram post, “What a great way to hide a facelift! Good job, Kim!”

Another user wondered, “Plastic surgery recovery?” “She’s healing from a facelift,” commented another.

Kim Kardashian's look fueled plastic surgery speculations.

Several users wondered whether Kim had another plastic surgery.

She matched her nude mask with a strapless corseted gown with draped sleeves from the Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture collection. She accessorised them with a crystal-embellished choker necklace with green jewels and cross pendants.

Meanwhile, Kim shared BTS pics from her look on her Instagram account. One picture showed how the mask was put on her face, with her stylists and make-up designers assisting her with the look. Kim also posted a video where she made fun of her look while getting final touch-ups of her face mask from her glam team. “Mario, do I look OK? The make-up?” she asked her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanoic. “Your make-up looks amazing, yes,” he replied, jokingly.

At the event, Kim detailed her look and said that she had ‘full hair and makeup’ underneath the mask. “It does look very Skims-y. That’s why I was drawn to it when the Margiela couture show came out. I saw this look and I was like, ‘That is so Skims to me,’” she told Variety.

Where was Kim last seen?

Kim was last seen in an episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy last week, where she showed no signs of getting another plastic surgery, and there was no drastic difference in her face. The SKIMS founder had talked about a variety of things, including her relationship with Ye and co-parenting their children: North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6.