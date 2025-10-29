Disney finalizes Hulu + Live TV and Fubo merger: Check pricing and plans

Fubo has officially become a part of Disney as the company has closed its deal with Hulu + Live TV, reported Adweek. The deal was initially announced in January this year. However, both Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will continue to function as independent streaming services as of now. Disney finalizes Hulu + Live TV and Fubo merger, all on how new pricing plan would look like (REUTERS)

According to the terms of the deal, Disney will hold an approximately 70 per cent interest in the company that has been recently combined, reported Variety. Moreover, Hulu + Live TV will also be available for streaming on the Hulu app. There has been no revised plan announced for the change in pricing. Here is all you need to know about pricing and subscription costs.

Hulu + Live TV clubbed with Fubo: Pricing and plans

A Businesswire report has revealed the changes in company structure and leadership following the closing of the deal between Disney’s Hulu + Live TV and Fubo. However, since both streaming platforms will continue to function individually, the pricing will remain the same. The company previously announced a revision in the prices starting 3 pm PT on November 5.

The revised pricing and plans starting the coming month are as follows, as per a CNET report:

• Hulu subscription: Previously priced at $10, the new plan would cost $12 for a plan with ads. Meanwhile, there is no revision for the plan without ads.

• Disney Plus, Hulu Bundle: The pricing for subscription with ads will be revised from $11 to $13 monthly, with no change in the ad-free plan.

• Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN select Bundle: While the pricing of the plan with ads will change from $17 to $20, the ad-free plan will now cost $30 as compared to $27 previously.

• Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max: The plan with ad will increase by $3 monthly, now costing $20, while the ad-free plan will be charged at $33.

• Hulu + Live TV (with Disney Plus, ESPN Select): The subscription price for the plan with ads will increase to $90, while without ads plan will cost $100.

• Hulu + Live TV: With ads subscription that previously cost $82 will now be revised to $89.

Disney’s Hulu + Live TV deal with Fubo

As part of the deal, Andy Bird would be the new chairman of the independent Fubo. Meanwhile, the company’s existing management, including co-founder and CEO David Gandler, will be taking care of the new combined business, reported Variety.

FAQs:

1. Who owns Fubo after the latest deal?

Disney now holds about a 70% interest in the combined company with Hulu + Live TV.

2. Will Fubo and Hulu + Live TV merge into one platform?

No, both will continue to operate as independent streaming services.

3. Who leads the new combined company?

Andy Bird is chairman, while Fubo CEO David Gandler continues managing operations.