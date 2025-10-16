Who is Shae Cornette? ESPN confirms new First Take host after Molly Qerim's exit

After a stretch of guest anchors and a wave of speculation, ESPN has officially found its new First Take host. The network has chosen Shae Cornette to take over the seat long held by Molly Qerim, who exited the show - and the network - last month. ESPN chooses Shae Cornette as the new First Take host, weeks after Molly Qerim’s unexpected departure(Instagram/shaepeppler)

The decision came Thursday, after nearly a month of on-air tryouts that saw Amina Smith, MJ Acosta Ruiz, Courtney Cronin, and Joe Fortenbaugh all take turns moderating the fiery morning debate show.

Molly Qerim departure from ESPN

Qerim had been in the middle of contract talks when Sports Business Journal first broke the story of her leaving on September 15.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” she wrote on her Instagram story, the same night her exit made headlines. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career.”

ESPN’s president of content, Burke Magnus, told The Athletic the announcement came earlier than expected. “The one thing that was unexpected was the timing of all this,” Magnus said. He also admitted they were going to make a change, “but things got out of our respective controls once the news broke,” Magnus explained.

Shae Cornette will host ESPN’s First Take

Cornette, 39, isn’t new to ESPN viewers. She currently anchors afternoon editions of SportsCenter and has built her career from the ground up - starting with the Big Ten Network and later reporting on the Chicago Bears for Fox 32, the New York Post reported.

“This business is hard and can be a roller coaster - you just have to enjoy the ride,” Cornette told Moffly Lifestyle Media in an interview earlier this year. “I now host SportsCenter on ESPN at 2 p.m., which is truly a dream job.”

Off-screen, Cornette’s life is equally rooted in sports. She’s married to former Notre Dame basketball player Jordan Cornette, now an NBC analyst. They share two children. Cornette will make her First Take debut on November 3.

