Malcolm Brogdon announces retirement at 32 after nine NBA seasons. Here's what it means for Knicks

New York Knicks PG, Malcolm Brogdon, has officially retired from the NBA. The 32-year-old guard announced his retirement on Wednesday, October 15. The decision came after his first team practice during training camp in Abu Dhabi - just weeks after signing a veteran minimum deal with the Knicks on September 12. Malcolm Brogdon retires from NBA after nine seasons, ends career with the New York Knicks at just 32(AP)

Brogdon informed team officials directly, thanking the organization and fans in a short message shared through his agent. “Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career,” he said in his statement to ESPN. “I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends,” he added.

Malcom Brogdon NBA career

In nine NBA seasons, across 506 games and nearly 15,000 minutes, Brogdon never picked up a single technical foul - joining a short list that includes Mike Conley and Knicks legend Walt Frazier.

According to Bleacher Report, he was also the eighth player in NBA history to achieve a 50–40–90 season - shooting 50.5% from the field, 42.6% from three-point range, and 92.8% from the free throw line - a league best at the time.

He was drafted 36th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016. He won Rookie of the Year in 2017, becoming the first second-round pick to claim the award since 1965, per Bleacher Report. In 2023, he was named Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics after averaging 14.9 points off the bench.

Brogdon’s career took him from Milwaukee to Indiana, Boston, Portland, Washington, and finally New York. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game - numbers that tell the story of a player who did everything well.

In Indiana, he hit career highs of 21.2 points and 7.1 assists. He became a veteran voice for a young core of the Boston Celtics. Even through all the trades, his reputation stayed the same - professional, calm, reliable.

Brogdon’s final seasons were quieter, bouncing between rebuilding teams, his minutes limited by injuries. Yet, his influence never dipped. Coaches called him “the adult in the room.”

What Bogdon’s retirement means for the Knicks

The Knicks now have an open roster spot. Jordan Clarkson, Miles McBride and Landry Shamet are still on the roster, but Bogdon's retirement leaves the Knicks without much depth at PG

For Brogdon, the focus shifts elsewhere - likely family, business, and the next chapter outside basketball. He walks away with a career that proves consistency still counts.

FAQs:

Why did Malcolm Brogdon retire?

Brogdon decided to retire after one Knicks training camp session, citing personal reasons and gratitude for his NBA journey.

How long did Malcolm Brogdon play in the NBA?

He played nine seasons across five teams, including the Bucks, Pacers, Celtics, Blazers, Wizards, and Knicks.

What awards did Malcolm Brogdon win?

He won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2017 and Sixth Man of the Year in 2023.

Did Malcolm Brogdon ever receive a technical foul?

No, he retired without ever being assessed a technical foul in over 500 games.