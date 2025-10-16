Malcolm Brogdon net worth: How much did the veteran guard earn in his 9 seasons in NBA?

Nine-season NBA veteran, Malcolm Brogdon, has called it quits on his playing career on Wednesday. Currently with the New York Knicks, Brogdon signed an offseason deal worth up to $3.3 million but was doubtful about making it to the roster. Then, on Wednesday, he shared a message on social media announcing his decision to retire. Malcolm Brogdon looks to pass during the preseason NBA game against the Washington Wizards Monday, Oct. 13.(AP)

Malcolm Brogdon earned a total of $133.78 million over his nine seasons in the NBA, as per Basketball Reference. He began with the Milwaukee Bucks (2016–2019), earning just under $3.8 million across three seasons. His salary jumped significantly after joining the Indiana Pacers (2019–2022), where he made about $62.4 million.

Brogdon later played for the Boston Celtics (2022–23), earning $22.6 million, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers (2023–24) and Washington Wizards (2024–25), each paying him $22.5 million.

Announcing his retirement in a statement posted on social media, Brogdon wrote: "Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career. I have proudly given my mind, body, and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards."

“I am deeply grateful to have arrived at this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends.”

Also read: Russell Westbrook joins Sacramento Kings: NBA All-Star's contract details; how much will he earn?

Malcolm Brogden Net Worth: How Rich Is The Former Knicks Guard?

As mentioned before, Malcolm Brogden earned over $133 million playing nine seasons in the NBA. Most of his net worth comes from his NBA salary and his brand partnership. But the exact estimated net worth of Malcolm Brogdon is not publicly known. But, it is estimated that Brogdon has a net worth of between 100 and 150 million. But no official sources confirm this.

In his nine years in the NBA, Brogdon has played in over 463 games, scoring 7077 points with a three-point percentage of 38.8.