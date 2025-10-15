Russell Westbrook joins Sacramento Kings: NBA All-Star's contract details; how much will he earn?

Russell Westbrook is headed to the Sacramento Kings. The nine-time NBA All-Star has agreed on a deal to sign with them right ahead of the 18th season, his agent confirmed to ESPN. Russell Westbrook was with the Denver Nuggets prior to agreeing to sign with the Sacramento Kings.(Getty Images via AFP)

The team had reportedly remained in contact with Westbrook throughout the offseason. He is officially expected to join later this week, sources told the publication.

Russell Westbrook contract details

While Westbrook's contract details with the Kings is not yet known, his previous contract with the Denver Nuggets had saw him get around $6,772,731 for a two-year deal.

Prior to that, with the LA Clippers he had two contracts, one of $784,914 one for a year in the 2022 season, and then a two year deal for $7,863,263. Westbrook also played for Oklahoma City Thunder before that, during which time he had a five year deal for $206,794,070. He had a three-year contract before that for $85,591,823. He's been with them since 2008, and had two more contracts of five and four year durations. The former saw him make $78,595,310 and the latter $16,349,456, as per Spotrac.

How much will Russell Westbrook earn?

Given that Westbrook's contract details are not out yet, his earning from the Kings can't be estimated at the moment. However, his average salary is expected to be north of $3,000,000 for a two-year deal, going by his past contracts.

When playing with the nuggets, his salary fetched him $3,386,366 while when with Clippers, Westbrook made $3,931,632, as per Spotrac.

Notably, the NBA does not publicly disclose player contract details.

Russell Westbrook stats

Last season, Westbrook played in 75 games and had 36 starts for the Denver Nuggets, during which he averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. The NBA player also shot 52 percent on 2-pointers in 2024-25, the best in a season for him.

Westbrook also has the most triple-doubles in NBA history (203). He also happens to be one of the two players to play in the league who posted 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists. The other is LeBron James. With 26,205 points so far in his career, Westbrook needs another 506 to pass Oscar Robertson and become the highest-scoring point guard in the history of NBA.