LeBron James stuns fans as NBA star reveals his Second Decision amid retirement rumors, ‘You trolled us’

LeBron James made his final significant decision in 2010 when he joined the Miami Heat instead of his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The basketball player is now hinting about a new move that will be revealed on October 7, 2025. Here's how to watch James' “second decision” announcement, when it will be released, and other details as his fans wait for the big news. LeBron James partners with Hennessy to launch a limited-edition cognac, referencing his past decisions while fans speculate about his potential return to the Cavaliers.(Getty Images via AFP)

In 2003, James was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the first overall choice.

LeBron James retirement speculations

James kept his decision to retire a secret. However, since James is set to become the first player in NBA history to appear in a 23rd season, fans and sports analysts conjectured that this might be his final season in the league.

James has recently stated that he was "excited" to play for another season, suggesting that he will continue to appear on the court. The “end” of his professional athletic career, he admitted, is “a lot sooner than later.”

According to several publications, James told media in the fall of 2025, “I'm excited about today, I'm excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season.”

“Whatever the journey lays out this year, I’m super-invested because I don’t know when the end is. It’s a lot sooner than later,” he added.

Meanwhile, some fans speculated that fifteen years after departing the Cleveland Cavaliers, the power forward will return home.

LeBron James' Second Decision revealed

On Tuesday, October 7, James and Hennessy introduced a limited-edition bottle of cognac that bears his name. The partnership was made possible by an advertising campaign called "The Second Decision," which was a reference to his controversial July 2010 television special in which he declared his intention to sign a free agent contract with the Miami Heat.

James revealed his "decision of all decisions" through his Hennessy campaign at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, despite stating that it will be revealed at 12:00 p.m. EST.

James and Hennessy partnered in 2024, and the most recent campaign highlights his "crowing" motion, which he frequently employs to commemorate significant plays.

James is shown on the bottle putting a fictitious crown on his head.

"It’s an honor to continue this partnership with Hennessy," James stated in a statement released by Hennessy. “Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story. The design features my crowning gesture, which is special for me and stands for celebration and connection. That’s what this bottle is made for.”

Fans fume

Stunned by his announcement, one netizen said, “See now, if you are LeBron James here, let's face it. You got everyone with a pump fake here, mainly because folks thought you are retiring when in fact you are just drinking the hard stuff on a Tuesday morning. Give the guy credit.”

“The boy who cried wolf... everyone gonna think your real retirement is an ad come time,” another wrote.

“YOU TROLLED US FOR A HENNESSY AD?!?!?!” third person stated