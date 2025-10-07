How rich is LeBron James? A look at LA Lakers star's net worth, earnings amid retirement speculations

LeBron James, often known as “King James” and the LA Lakers star, has dominated the NBA for over 20 years. However, rumors of the NBA star's retirement are only growing louder as he approaches the "second decision" he plans to make public. LeBron James approaches retirement rumors, boasting a net worth of $1.3 billion.(AP)

The basketball fans, however, are now quite interested in another facet amid speculations around his retirement. What is the LA Lakers star's total wealth over the years? How rich he is? He money money does he still make?

LeBron James net worth

In addition to being one of the greatest basketball players of all time, LeBron James has amassed a sizable financial enterprise off the court. He is the first active NBA player to reach the billionaire status, with a net worth of approximately $1.3 billion as of September 2025, according to Forbes.

His revenues from on-court activities as well as his extensive portfolio of endorsements, investments, and commercial endeavors are included in that amount. His net worth was previously estimated to be approximately $1.2 billion, with roughly $479 million coming from his NBA salary alone throughout his career.

James deal with Nike, equity in brands, media projects, real estate, and other assets have contributed to the billion-plus figures that are generally accepted in mainstream business and sports media, despite some sources indicating his net worth is around $800 million, citing complexities in private holdings and valuations.

When LeBron James made light of exaggerated figures

Earlier, James even made light of the exaggerated figures. “Google search is a lie,” he quipped in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “It’s wrong. It’s less. It’s way less … It’s a couple thousand in my bank.” That was obviously a joke because his holdings are much larger than that.

LeBron James: How much does NBA star earn?

LeBron continues to be one of the league's highest paid players in the league. He executed a player option with the Los Angeles Lakers that will ensure him a base salary of $52.6 million for the 2025–2026 season. He has already earned at least USD 580 million from NBA contracts alone during his career.

His total earnings (salary + endorsements) for the 2024–2025 season alone were projected to be USD 133.8 million, ranking him sixth among the athletes with the highest salaries in the world.

A large portion of that derives from off-court agreements, according to Forbes.