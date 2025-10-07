Did Lebron James just announce retirement date? NBA icon ‘Second Decision’ post sparks ticket frenzy for Lakers

LeBron James' mysterious “The Second Decision” social media post on Monday caused ticket sales for the Los Angeles Lakers' final home game of the 2025-26 regular season to rise significantly. LeBron James tweeted a 10-second video dubbed "The Second Decision" with the caption "coming soo".(Getty Images via AFP)

Prior to James' post, the cheapest ticket for the April 12, 2026, game versus the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena cost $82.

On Monday evening, James tweeted a 10-second video dubbed "The Second Decision" with the caption "coming soo".

James is seen entering a gym, making his way to a chair beneath a basketball hoop, and then settling down next to an unidentified individual over a table.

‘The Second Decision’

After that, the caption verified the announcement's time and date: “The decision of all decisions. Oct. 7, 12 p.m. EST. (crown emoji) (saluting emoji) #TheSecondDecision.”

The video brought up memories of James' first statement regarding his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat as a free agency on July 8, 2010, during a televised program called “The Decision.”

During an interview with Jim Gray, James famously declared, “I'm going to take my talents to South Beach.”

Is next NBA season would be LeBron James final one?

James, 40, has not yet stated if the next NBA season would be his final one. The “Second Decision” has sparked rumors that the four-time MVP will announce his plans to leave the league, but some have suggested that it is only a publicity stunt to advertise one of his numerous businesses.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season. However the journey lays out this year, I'm super invested, because I don't know when the end is. I know it's a lot sooner than later,” James had stated.

Lakers ticket price sees surge

Vivid Seats reports that single tickets for the Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz on April 12, 2026, increased from $82 to $580 each as fans rushed to reserve a spot at the Staples Center for a possible farewell game. The total cost of two tickets is $760.

If the Lakers make it to the postseason, James might continue playing in the play-in tournament, which is scheduled for April 14–17, 2026. In contrast, the NBA Finals begin on June 4 and might have a game seven on June 21.

The Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors on October 21 to kick off the season.