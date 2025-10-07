Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has once again captured the spotlight after posting a mysterious video on social media teasing ‘the decision of all decisions’. The 40-year-old forward wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The decision of all decisions. October 7. 12pm PST.” LeBron James teases ‘decisions of all decisions’ as fans wonder if he’s set to retire before Lakers season(Getty Images via AFP)

Fans and analysts immediately speculated as to whether James would use the announcement to discuss something unrelated to basketball, confirm his final season, or declare his retirement, reported Newsweek.

A nod to ‘The Decision’

According to Newsweek, James deliberately harked back in his video to the infamous television special from 2010 called The Decision, in which the basketball world was gladdened with shock as Bleeding Cavalier went over to the Miami Heat. In a nostalgic mode, James also opted for the same attire he had worn in that telecast 15 years ago.

Is retirement on the table?

Now going for his 23rd NBA season, the versatile forward will be turning 41 this December. While still one of the best players, putting in 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game last season, his future is uncertain. The present deal is an expiring one, and he shall be an unrestricted free agent post the 2025-26 season, according to Sports Illustrated.

For months, fans and analysts have speculated that this could be his farewell season. James himself has admitted that his retirement is ‘sooner than later,’ though he has not committed to any timeline. As per Athlon News report, James himself once said, “I won't leave the game without telling my fans."

Lakers’ season under the spotlight

As the 2025–26 season begins, the Lakers will try to win another title but have some intriguing questions about James’ future. Will he retire in Los Angeles, explore free agency one last time, or choose to retire altogether?

FAQs

Q: What did LeBron James post on social media?

He shared a video teasing “the decision of all decisions” to be revealed on October 7 at 12pm PST.

Q: Why is it being compared to “The Decision” in 2010?

The video shows James wearing the same outfit he wore during his 2010 ESPN special when he announced he was leaving Cleveland for Miami.

Q: Could LeBron James be retiring?

It’s possible. James has hinted that retirement is coming “sooner than later,” but he has not confirmed anything yet.