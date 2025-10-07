LeBron James posts nostalgic video amid retirement rumors, 'Where do I start'

Amid retirement rumors, LeBron James has shared a heartwarming video to wish his son, Bronny James, on his 21st birthday. James shared a combination of two videos – one showing his sons practicing basketball when they were kids, and another showing Bronny playing professionally. LeBron James posts nostalgic video amid retirement rumors (Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

James captioned the post, “Man o man where do I start! These 2 videos simply speak for themselves. From day 1 you’ve always set out goals and have accomplished them because you’ve always been driven! To be able to witness it throughout your journey has been nothing short of amazing!”

“Can’t believe you’re 21 years old man!” James added. “A Young, A Young MAN!! Keep inspiring, keep leading the next generation and most important keep being YOU!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRONNY! LOVE YOU MAN!!”

Bronny is a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is a consensus four-star recruit who was named a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school in 2023.

Bronny played one season of college basketball for the USC Trojans, and was then selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft. He is James’ eldest son and teammate, making them the first active father-son duo in NBA history.

LeBron James retirement rumors

A 10-second video posted by James prompted Netizens to speculate that the player was retiring. Ticket prices saw a huge spike for the Los Angeles Lakers’ final home game of the season.

The video teased a major announcement titled ‘The Second Decision.’ It promised that James would reveal the “decision of all decisions” at 1600 GMT on Tuesday, leaving fans trying to decode the message.

The phrase is a reference to James’ infamous 2010 ESPN special, ‘The Decision,’ when he announced his departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat. Many could not help but wonder if James was hinting at his retirement with the new post. It is, however, also possible that James might launch a new business venture, and the post was simply a marketing move.