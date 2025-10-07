Is LeBron James retiring? What we know about Lakers star's ‘The Second Decision’ announcement

NBA superstar LeBron James teased a major announcement on social media that will come on Tuesday, October 7. LeBron revealed the upcoming announcement in social media posts from his handles on Monday. He called it “The Second Decision” - as a follow-up to his 2010 ESPN special titled, “The Decision.” Los Angeles Lakers' Lebron James stands on the court before an NBA basketball preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, (AP)

"The decision of all decision," James wrote in a X post, along with a video reminiscent of the 2010 special when he sat across a table from reporter, Jim Gray. He then added the time of the announcement, "October 7th. 12 pm EST."

Here's the video:

Is LeBron James Retiring? What We Know About 'The Second Decision'

Back in 2010, LeBron made the ESPN special to announce his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat. But till the announcement came, there was no mention of what the announcement would be about. Similarly, for the latest 'The Second Decision,' LeBron has not mentioned what it would be about. It has led to many fans speculating that the 40-year-old could be on the way to hang his boots.

But, as of now, there is no way to know what LeBron's big decision Tuesday will be about. Despite speculation, LeBron James has not hinted at a possible retirement, though he acknowledges that it could come soon. "I look at my age, it’s like the wine that I drink," he had said earlier this year. "The older the wine I drink, the better it is. I feel great.”

Some are speculating that LeBron's Tuesday announcement could also be a commercial partnership, and the social media posts are a way to build up hyper around it.

LeBron James Still As Good As Ever

LeBron's' stature as an NBA player has remained intact despite the fact that he turns 41 in a few months. He has been producing as good as any of the top players in the league, and nothing tells that story better than his numbers.

Last season, LeBron averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game. Though it marks a continuation of the fall in his scoring over the last three years, the numbers are still good enough to rank him as one of the best players in NBA.