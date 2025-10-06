Ranveer Singh hangs out with Adrien Brody, Karl-Anthony Towns at NBA Abu Dhabi. See pics

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is currently in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where he attended the 2025 NBA Pre-Season Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks on Saturday, 4 October. The actor was spotted courtside, mingling with a range of global celebrities and athletes, including Hollywood actor Adrien Brody, NBA stars, and popular entertainers. Ranveer Singh attends NBA Pre-Season Game in Abu Dhabi, mingling with celebrities like actor Adrien Brody and NBA star Joel Embiid

Ranveer meets Adrien Brody

Photos and videos from the game show Ranveer sharing an enthusiastic moment with New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns, whom he greeted with a warm hug. He was also seen having animated conversations with double Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, actor-singer Victoria Justice, and Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid. In one picture, he is seen smiling and interacting with Adrien Brody. Ranveer sported a sleek all-black outfit with a jacket, pants, and sunglasses, and debuted a fresh new hairstyle.

A screenshot from Ranveer Singh's Instagram Stories,

Another photo showed him pointing something out to Victoria Justice, as they sat side-by-side. He was also snapped shaking hands with Joel Embiid and posing with Badshah and Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan.

Another screenshot of Ranveer's Instagram stories.

NBA India posted a video of Ranveer’s friendly exchange with Karl-Anthony Town. In the clip, the two are seen sharing a hug and chatting courtside. Fans were thrilled, with comments like: “The crossover I didn’t know I needed” and “Game recognise game. Hell yeah.”

In a follow-up post, Ranveer wrote, “KATS MY GUYYY!”, referring to Towns. The two had previously gone viral during the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games, when Ranveer taught the basketball star some dance moves, winning over fans worldwide.

Ranveer's latest project

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a spy thriller starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun. It is set to hit the theatres on 5 December.