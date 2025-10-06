Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ranveer Singh hangs out with Adrien Brody, Karl-Anthony Towns at NBA Abu Dhabi. See pics

ByRitika Kumar
Updated on: Oct 06, 2025 09:09 am IST

Ranveer Singh attended the 2025 NBA Pre-Season Game in Abu Dhabi, mingling with celebrities like Adrien Brody and NBA stars. 

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is currently in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where he attended the 2025 NBA Pre-Season Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks on Saturday, 4 October. The actor was spotted courtside, mingling with a range of global celebrities and athletes, including Hollywood actor Adrien Brody, NBA stars, and popular entertainers.

Ranveer Singh attends NBA Pre-Season Game in Abu Dhabi, mingling with celebrities like actor Adrien Brody and NBA star Joel Embiid
Ranveer Singh attends NBA Pre-Season Game in Abu Dhabi, mingling with celebrities like actor Adrien Brody and NBA star Joel Embiid

Ranveer meets Adrien Brody

Photos and videos from the game show Ranveer sharing an enthusiastic moment with New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns, whom he greeted with a warm hug. He was also seen having animated conversations with double Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, actor-singer Victoria Justice, and Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid. In one picture, he is seen smiling and interacting with Adrien Brody. Ranveer sported a sleek all-black outfit with a jacket, pants, and sunglasses, and debuted a fresh new hairstyle.

A screenshot from Ranveer Singh's Instagram Stories,
A screenshot from Ranveer Singh's Instagram Stories,

Another photo showed him pointing something out to Victoria Justice, as they sat side-by-side. He was also snapped shaking hands with Joel Embiid and posing with Badshah and Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan.

Another screenshot of Ranveer's Instagram stories.
Another screenshot of Ranveer's Instagram stories.

NBA India posted a video of Ranveer’s friendly exchange with Karl-Anthony Town. In the clip, the two are seen sharing a hug and chatting courtside. Fans were thrilled, with comments like: “The crossover I didn’t know I needed” and “Game recognise game. Hell yeah.”

In a follow-up post, Ranveer wrote, “KATS MY GUYYY!”, referring to Towns. The two had previously gone viral during the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games, when Ranveer taught the basketball star some dance moves, winning over fans worldwide.

Ranveer's latest project

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a spy thriller starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun. It is set to hit the theatres on 5 December.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh hangs out with Adrien Brody, Karl-Anthony Towns at NBA Abu Dhabi. See pics
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On