Knicks cut ties with PJ Tucker going into 2025-26 season. What's next for the 40-year-old NBA champion?

With the 2025-2026 NBA season about to start, the New York Knicks are making some urgent backroom moves, mainly concerning trimming the roster. The team failed to make it to the Eastern Conference finals last season, and to make sure that it is not repeated in the upcoming season, the Knicks are actively getting rid of deadwood from the team. The New York Knicks seems to be doing away with defender, PJ Tucker.

Needless to say, the franchise has been quite ruthless in its approach. In their most recent move, they have parted with 40-year-old PJ Tucker. A former NBA champion, the veteran forward is likely in his final years in the league, and the Knicks seemed to have pulled the plug on him by keeping him off the practice squad for the training camp.

On Monday, the Knicks reportedly decided to decline PJ Tucker's team option worth $3.4 million, meaning he will no longer be a part of the team, going into the 2025-26 NBA season. On the same day, the team option for 23-year-old center, Ariel Hukporti, worth $1.9 million, was exercised by the team, meaning Huckporti will be a part of the squad this season.

Why Have The Knicks Parted Ways With Tucker

Tucker, a former Milwaukee Bucks star, was with the Wisconsin-based team in 2021 when they won the NBA Championship. Alongside star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tucker was a danger in the Bucks' attack, which kept teams on their toes. But age has caught up with the forward, and he is no longer as valuable to teams as he was even two or three years ago.

After their NBA win in 2021, Tucker was released by the Bucks, and he has since moved from one team to another, trying to find his best form back. In the 2021-22 season, he was with the Miami Heat, then next season he joined the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers from 2023 to 2025.

He joined the Knicks in March 2025, first on two 10-day contracts as the team tried him out. Then, he was signed on a two-year contract with a team option, but that was ultimately declined.