Who is Molly Qerim? Long-time 'First Take' host announces exit from ESPN after a decade

Emmy-winning host Molly Qerim, who became a familiar face on ESPN’s First Take, has announced that she is leaving the show and the Disney-owned network. Sharing the news on social media, Qerim called her time at ESPN ‘one of the greatest honors’ of her career and thanked fans, colleagues and viewers for their support. Molly Qerim bids farewell of ESPN's First Take(Instagram/mollyqerim)

“After much reflection, I have decided it is time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” she noted. Molly added that every morning, she had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the “most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports” and with “the best fans in the world”.

She ended her statement with a hint that new opportunities may lie ahead.

Molly Qerim has bid farewell to ESPN's First Take(Instagram)

Stephen A Smith and ESPN pay tribute

On Tuesday, her long-time cohost Stephen A Smith reflected on Qerim’s departure and praised her as “an enormous part of our success for a decade” and highlighted her dignity, class, and kindness. Burke Magnus, ESPN’s president of content, also released a statement describing Qerim as an “encouraging teammate” and wishing her well for the future.

Who is Molly Qerim?

A Connecticut native, Qerim, 41, earned her bachelor’s degree in communications with a business minor from the University of Connecticut, followed by a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Quinnipiac University. She was inducted into Quinnipiac’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2020, as per the anchor’s bio on ESPN.

She first joined the network in 2006 and worked on college football and fantasy football coverage. In 2015, she returned to network to take over as host of First Take, succeeding Cari Champion. Over nearly a decade at the helm, she moderated heated debates between Smith and a roster of analysts guiding the program.

Before returning to ESPN, Qerim worked at CBS Sports, covering college football, basketball, and the NFL, as well as at NFL network where she hosted shows like NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live. Her work earned her recognition early on, including a 2008 Emmy Award for Fantasy Football Now.

Beyond the studio

Qerim was not just at the ESPN studio. She has interviewed athletes and celebrities, hosted live broadcasts at major athletic events, and covered championship matches in a variety of sports, including football, tennis, and mixed martial arts.

Off-screen, Qerim is well-known for her advocacy and charity work. She has been an outspoken supporter of endometriosis awareness and donates to organizations like the Innocence Project and the Boys and Girls Club of America.

FAQs

Why is Molly Qerim leaving ESPN?

Qerim has not provided specific reasons but stated that it was time to “close this incredible chapter.” Reports suggest she declined a contract extension.

How long was she with First Take?

Molly Qerim joined First Take in 2015 and hosted the programme for nearly a decade.

What will she do next?

Qerim has not yet announced her next step but hinted at future opportunities with her “stay tuned” note.