White House fat-shames JD Vance in hilarious Halloween costume post, Internet explodes with memes

ByShweta Kukreti
Published on: Oct 29, 2025 05:18 pm IST

The White House's playful Halloween costumes of political figures sparked wild reactions on X, with users praising the content and mocking JD Vance's portrayal.

The White House's official X account on Tuesday shared four seemingly humorous images of political personalities dressed in Halloween costumes. These included the President, Vice President, and two Democratic lawmakers Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries who are regularly mocked by the Trump administration.

JD Vance's “costume” featured ironic references to his February White House encounter with Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Vance scolded the Ukrainian President for his lack of gratitude and pressed that he thank Trump for helping Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. The costume package went on to mention, “Not included - fat JD curly hair,” referencing a well-known online edit of Vance's face.

The post was part of White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung's ongoing trend of harsh posts against Trump's political rivals on social media, which is reminiscent of the President's bullying schoolyard attitude. Additionally, Trump's social media staff frequently posts AI-generated photos and videos on the President's accounts, portraying him as the Pope, a superhero, and, more lately, a jet fighter dumping feces over “No Kings” protesters in American cities.

Netizens react with JD Vance memes

Reacting to the recent post in which the White House asked netizens to “choose wisely” among 4 leaders, one X user wrote: “Never thought the actual White House X account would be some of the funniest content on the platform 😂”.

“It’s hard to stay apolitical when yall are letting loose hard core insta-classics like this 🤣😇,” another commented.

“Literal tears are streaming down my face. I am silent laughing so hard I’m crying🤣🤣🤣God I love this administration🇺🇸,” one Trump fan said.

Meanwhile, several people mocked Vance by sharing hilarious memes in the comment sections.

