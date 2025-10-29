Did Trump just confirm no 2028 presidential bid? His latest statement amid health speculations

President Donald Trump seemed to rule out a third term, recognizing that the US Constitution prohibits him from serving more than his current second term. Donald Trump accepted that he cannot seek a third term as US President, citing constitutional restrictions.(AP)

“I have my highest poll numbers that I’ve ever had, and you know, based on what I read, I guess I’m not allowed to run, so we’ll see what happens. It’s too bad,” Trump told reporters on his way to Asia.

Trump said he supported the rule of law in response to a question about whether he might contest the restriction. “If you read it, it’s pretty clear,” he remarked, adding, “We have a lot of great people in our party.”

When asked about possible Republican successors, Trump gave high marks to a number of his administration's leaders. He referred to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, who have both surfaced as early favorites for 2028, saying that, “We have a great group of people—Marco Rubio, JD Vance, a lot of very capable folks.”

Is Trump considering VP run?

Reporters questioned Trump about if he may run for vice president, which is theoretically permitted by US law, in order to take advantage of a constitutional loophole. Trump shot the notion down, quipping it was “too cute.”

“You’d be allowed to do that, but I wouldn’t do that,” he asserted. “The people wouldn’t like that—it wouldn’t be right.”

Here's what 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution says

The US Constitution's 22nd Amendment, which was enacted in 1951, states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Following his four electoral victories between 1932 and 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt broke the unofficial two-term norm, leading to the introduction of the regulation.

Meanwhile, a well-known cardiologist informed CNN that Trump, 79, may have had an MRI in secret due to possible neurological problems after the President claimed that his “MRI turned out perfect.”

According to cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who previously treated former Vice President Dick Cheney, such MRI is never performed without a specific medical reason.

Reiner comments came shortly after Trump told reporters he had an MRI while visiting the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday.