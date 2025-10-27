Fact check: Does viral photo show celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, his wife in White House's East Wing? Here's the truth

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio is under fire after he shared a photo claiming to be of the White House’s East Wing, which X quickly fact-checked. Colicchio shared a photo of himself and his wife on X, captioning it, “My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it is gone.” Does viral pic show Tom Colicchio in White House's East Wing? Here's the truth(@tomcolicchio/X)

Colicchio was referring to the demolition of part of the East Wing, which began on October 20 as part of President Donald Trump’s project to build a new ballroom. Back in July, Trump said that the project “won’t interfere with the current building.”

A community note below Colicchio’s post reads, “This is clearly the Diplomatic Reception Room, which can be found in the main White House building, NOT the East Wing. A picture featuring the painting, fireplace, and bits of the wallpaper can be found here.”

In the comment section of the post, many slammed Colicchio, accusing him of spreading misinformation. “Don't lie,” a user wrote. “Kindly Tom, I understand you would prefer foreign dignitaries be welcomed in a portable tent in the middle of winter but presenting a picture of yourself in the Diplomatic Reception room which is on the South lawn not the East Wing is a false presentation,” one user wrote, while another joked, using a Harry Potter context, “That’s actually the Room of Requirement. Don’t worry, it moves around.”

“Yo, bro. That’s not the East Wing,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is the Diplomatic Reception room in the main part of the White House, Tom. This is not the East Wing. No one believes the pandering lies from the left anymore.” One user said, “This post screams either “I don’t know what I’m talking about” or “I do, and I’m lying anyway.””

US Senator Mike Lee also pointed out the misinformation. Reposting Colicchio’s photo, Lee wrote, “You’re in luck! That’s not the East Wing”.

Donald Trump’s new ballroom

The ballroom’s construction began last month. Trump referred to the project at a White House event on Monday, saying, “We’re building right behind us. We’re building a ballroom.”

Photos of the demotion of the East Wing facade have surfaced on social media. The White House recently shared an update on X, saying, “For over 100 years, presidents have enhanced the White House, preserving its legacy as a symbol of our nation. Today, President Trump proudly broke ground on the new, big White House Ballroom. Privately funded, it costs taxpayers nothing & will be cherished for generations.”