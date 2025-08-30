‘Seems pretty normal’: John Fetterman supports Trump’s $200M White House ballroom plan

Amid criticism from the Democrats over his $200 million plan for remodelling the White House ballroom, President Donald Trump has received major support from John Fetterman. Defending the controversial investment idea, the Pennsylvania Senator termed it "pretty normal" in an interview with Fox News Digital. US Senator John Fetterman, Democrat from Pennsylvania, is backing Donald Trump's $200 million White House ballroom plan.(AFP)

On July 31, an official release from The White House stated that the historic place was currently unable to host major functions to honor world leaders and other countries “without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance.”

In this regard, the Trump administration is planning a White House State Ballroom, calling it a "much-needed and exquisite addition". The official release stated that it will cover nearly 90,000 total square feet and will have a seating capacity of 650. This is a major increase from the East Room of the White House, which can only have 200 people.

As per The New York Times, this will be one of the largest renovations in decades to take place at the iconic building. However, several Democrats have opposed the idea in recent weeks.

John Fetterman on White House ballroom

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Fetterman stated that plans regarding the White House ballroom are "going to be done in a tasteful and historical kind of way".

"They're not putting in a Dave & Buster's kind of situation here, so I think upgrading some of these facilities seems pretty normal," he added.

However, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal does not feel the same and believes that the plan is a "gigantic boondoggle". He stated that a key question here is "not only the damage that it could do to the architecture of the White House, but also what contributors would have over Trump if they are giving to this project."

White House ballroom: What to expect?

As per the official White House press release, Trump has gone with McCrery Architects as the project's lead architect. The construction team for the White House ballroom will be headed by Clark Construction, while AECOM looks after the engineering team.

Last month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US President, as well as private donors, are funding the estimated $200 million cost for the project, Fox News reported.

Meanwhile, Senator Ted Cruz from Texas stated that the criticism from the opposition was "not surprising".

FAQs

When does the White House ballroom project start?

The White House stated that it will begin in September 2025.

When will the White House ballroom be ready for use?

It is estimated to be completed "long before" Trump ends his second term.

What's the actual cost for White House ballroom?

The project is being planned for $200 million.