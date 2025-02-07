John Fetterman says he'll oppose RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Will be voting NO’

John Fetterman will not be voting in favour of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, who are Donald Trump's two of the most controversial Cabinet picks. The president tapped the Kennedy scion to serve as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and the former representative as director of national intelligence. FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)

Sen. John Fetterman says he will vote against RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard

“I have met with most of the cabinet nominees and have carefully watched their confirmation hearings. After considering what’s at stake, I have voted against moving forward to the confirmation of Ms. Gabbard and Mr. Kennedy, and will be voting NO on their confirmations,” Fetterman wrote on X Thursday.

The 55-year-old's decision drew mixed responses from netizens, with Kennedy's former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, calling Fetterman a “lazy slob.” Meanwhile, several others criticised him for turning down Kennedy and Gabbard when he voted in favour of Pam Bondi. “Why are you voting no on RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard when you voted yes on Pam Bondi?” Ian Jaeger wrote on X.

“Fetterman toys with the ideal of being a strong American Man, but he is a lazy slob who can't get to the gym in spite of wearing gym clothes all day long. I do not expect someone who can't manage to dress themself to make good decisions, let alone those as important as the health of a nation,” Shanahan wrote on X.

Fetterman was the only Democrat, who voted in favour of Bondi's confirmation as Attorney General. He was also one of the two Democrats to support the confirmation of Scott Turner as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.