Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

John Fetterman says he'll oppose RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Will be voting NO’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 07, 2025 10:58 PM IST

Sen. John Fetterman said on Thursday that he will vote against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard

John Fetterman will not be voting in favour of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, who are Donald Trump's two of the most controversial Cabinet picks. The president tapped the Kennedy scion to serve as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and the former representative as director of national intelligence.

FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)

Sen. John Fetterman says he will vote against RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard

“I have met with most of the cabinet nominees and have carefully watched their confirmation hearings. After considering what’s at stake, I have voted against moving forward to the confirmation of Ms. Gabbard and Mr. Kennedy, and will be voting NO on their confirmations,” Fetterman wrote on X Thursday.

ALSO READ: NFL Honors 2025: Best fashion moments from red carpet | Photos

The 55-year-old's decision drew mixed responses from netizens, with Kennedy's former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, calling Fetterman a “lazy slob.” Meanwhile, several others criticised him for turning down Kennedy and Gabbard when he voted in favour of Pam Bondi. “Why are you voting no on RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard when you voted yes on Pam Bondi?” Ian Jaeger wrote on X.

ALSO READ: 'Elon stole my Nazi swag': Kanye West's latest anti-semitic rant on X

“Fetterman toys with the ideal of being a strong American Man, but he is a lazy slob who can't get to the gym in spite of wearing gym clothes all day long. I do not expect someone who can't manage to dress themself to make good decisions, let alone those as important as the health of a nation,” Shanahan wrote on X.

Fetterman was the only Democrat, who voted in favour of Bondi's confirmation as Attorney General. He was also one of the two Democrats to support the confirmation of Scott Turner as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On