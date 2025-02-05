Tulsi Gabbard one step closer to leading US spy agencies. Who is she?

Former United States Representative Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to be President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence cleared a key Intelligence Committee vote on Tuesday. Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington.(AP)

The Senate Intelligence Committee advanced her nomination in a closed-door 9-8 vote, with the committee's Democrats voting no, according to the Associated Press.

Gabbard's nomination now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

Both Republicans and Democrats have expressed doubts about the choice of Gabbard, a 43-year-old former Democrat and combat veteran without significant intelligence experience, to serve as the nation's top spy overseeing all 18 US intelligence agencies.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?