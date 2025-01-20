Menu Explore
Democrat senator John Fetterman's dress code for Trump inauguration: Hoodie and shorts

ByHT News Desk
Jan 20, 2025 10:08 PM IST

Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony was held indoors due to severe cold.

Democratic Party Senator John Fetterman attended Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in a black hoodie and grey shorts, amid severe cold which forced the ceremony to be held indoors.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman at Donald Trump's inauguration (New York Post)
Democrat Senator John Fetterman at Donald Trump's inauguration (New York Post)

For his footwear, John Fetterman, a senator from Pennsylvania, chose sneakers.

However, The New York Post reported that this is the ‘traditional fashion style’ of the 55-year-old senator.

On the other hand, everyone else attended the inauguration in formal attire, The New York Post added.

During the ceremony, Fetterman sat in the front row, his legs comfortably stretched, as dignitaries filed into the US Capitol for a function which would have otherwise taken place on the west front of the US Capitol in Washington D.C.

This means that for the first time in 40 years, the inauguration ceremony of a US President-elect was held indoors. In 1985, Republican Ronald Reagan's second swearing-in was shifted indoors when the afternoon wind chill fell into the range of minus 10 to minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 23 to minus 29 degrees Celsius).

Monday's forecast for Washington was for a temperature at the time of Trump's swearing-in around 19 F (minus 7 degrees Celsius).

On January 17, the Republican declared that because of ‘an Arctic blast sweeping the country, I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.’

"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda," Trump had added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
