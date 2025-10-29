US Fed Meeting 2025: When and where to watch Powell-led FOMC press conference?

The US Federal Reserve is back in focus this week as officials gather for another round of talks on interest rates. It is the last big policy call before November, and all eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is leading the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington. It will decide whether the central bank holds steady on interest rates or makes another move - a call marketers around the world are waiting for. US Fed FOMC meeting rate cut: When and where to watch Jerome Powell’s press conference?(Bloomberg)

When is the FOMC meeting?

The meeting starts Tuesday, October 28, and will wrap up on Wednesday, October 29. The outcome - whether the Fed holds rates steady or makes a move - will be announced at 2 pm ET. The decision will appear first on the Fed’s official site, just before Powell steps up for his regular post-meeting press conference.

When will Jerome Powell brief the media?

Powell is expected to meet the press around 2:30 pm ET, about half an hour after the statement goes public. His briefings have become the main event for traders and economists trying to read what comes next.

Where to watch Jerome Powell's briefing?

Anyone who wants to watch the speech can stream it live at federalreserve.gov or through the Fed’s YouTube channel. Major business outlets like CNBC and Bloomberg will also air it live for US viewers.

What is the FOMC meeting about?

This week’s meeting follows the Fed’s September 17 decision, when the committee cut interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the benchmark range to 4.00%–4.25%. The decision came after signs that inflation had cooled modestly. Though September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data later showed a slight uptick to 3%.

This October meeting comes at a tense moment - a government shutdown, inflation, and uncertainty over how strong the economy really is. Powell’s words may end up being just as important as the policy itself, as the central bank tries to slow prices without cutting off growth.

With talk of possible rate cuts in early 2026, Powell’s comments on Wednesday could shape how markets move into the new year - and set expectations for what the Fed does next.

