Cam Skattebo injury update: Giants RB's recovery timeline after ankle surgery

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo’s bright start to the season came to a painful halt on Sunday. During the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Skattebo went down after a hard tackle by linebacker Zach Baun. The hit left him with a gruesome leg injury that was so bad, broadcasters chose not to replay the footage. New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) leaves the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(AP)

Doctor explains Cam Skattebo’s injury

Doctors later confirmed that Skattebo suffered ligament tears and a dislocated ankle, along with a compound fracture. The injury was severe enough that he had to undergo surgery in Philadelphia just hours after the game. Physical therapist Tom Christ spoke about the situation and said the quick operation was necessary because of the open wound.

“It’s infection control,” Christ explained while speaking with Fox News Digital. “We kind of thought this from watching the injury — both the tibia and fibula snapped. And what happens when they snap is sometimes the bone can protrude through the skin. " The doctor further explained that Skattebo suffered from an open fracture, meaning his skin was open, which could lead to bacteria from his socks, field, and more to infect him.

Christ compared the risk to what former Washington quarterback Alex Smith faced years ago, when he almost lost his leg after developing a severe infection. “If Cam were to get a bad infection, it could make things really complicated and honestly, dangerous,” Christ said.

Cam Skattebo recovery timeline

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Skattebo has “a long road ahead,” and Christ agreed. The doctor said that for the first six weeks, Skattebo will not be putting any weight on that leg. Once the initial recovery phase is done, Skattebo will begin light rehab, mostly working on building strength in his other leg and maintaining upper body conditioning.

Christ mentioned that the 23-year-old likely will not be jogging or doing serious lifting for at least four months. He might regain full range of motion around the three-month mark, which would set him up for a solid comeback.

Skattebo’s running style could help his recovery, Christ added. “He’s not a speed guy. It’s not like he’s Jahmyr Gibbs, De’Von Achane. He’s a bruiser, he’s absolutely fearless – potentially psycho – he uses his blockers really well, he has great vision, and he’s a tremendous pass-catcher. Those are all things that will be less of a challenge to regain from this type of injury.”

Despite the ugly nature of the injury, there’s still optimism about his return. Skattebo is known for his toughness and work ethic, both of which will play a key role in rehab.

“I cannot emphasize enough how critical his age is here,” Christ said. The doctor further explained that the age difference between 23 and 28 makes a significant impact on recovery. He noted that while Chris Godwin was 28 when he suffered his injury, Skattebo, being just 23, gives him a much better chance at faster and more efficient healing.

