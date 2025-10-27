Jaxon Dart 'devastated' after teammate Cam Skattebo suffers brutal leg injury in clash vs Eagles

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a serious lower-leg injury during Sunday's NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury occurred in the first half after a tackle that left his right foot bent at an unnatural angle. Quarterback Jaxon Dart appeared visibly emotional at the sight of Skattebo's injury. Jaxson Dart reacts after Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a serious lower-leg injury during a game against the Eagles. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Also Read: Cam Skattebo injury update: Giants RB to be out for whole season after ankle injury? First details

Jaxon Dart's reaction to Cam Skattebo's injury

Fox's cameras showed Skattebo's ankle in a distressing position before quickly cutting away to the reaction from rookie quarterback Dart. The rookie quarterback appeared distraught on the sideline, visibly shaken as he shouted in frustration and shook his head in disbelief while watching medical staff attend to his teammate, as reported by Newsweek.

Dart also addressed Skattebo's injury after the game with the media. Voice filled with emotion, he said, “Yeah, I was devastated.” He added, “That's my boy, so seeing him go down and reacting to what happened—it sucks. It's the worst part of this game,” as reported by Giants Wire.

Also Read: Cam Skattebo: 5 interesting things about Giants' rookie and his partnership with Jaxson Dart

Cam Skattebo's performance on field before injury struck him

Before exiting with the injury, Skattebo had been off to a strong start, tallying 30 total yards and a touchdown on just four touches as the Giants trailed the Eagles 14-7 in the second quarter. The rookie has been a key contributor to New York's offense this season, leading the team in rushing with 398 yards and ranking fourth in receiving with 189 yards. His six total touchdowns also pace the Giants, Newsweek.

Skattebo's absence will challenge the Giants in their upcoming games of the 2025 season until his return.